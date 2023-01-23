The Ryan Report - Jan. 22, 2023

The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the fourth Sunday of January speaking with former State Representative, Sara Cambensy.

Cambensy served as a representative for the 109th District in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on the Ryan Report, she sits down with Don to discuss her time as a state representative and what she’s looking forward to next.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

The Ryan Report

Part 3:

The Ryan Report

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Racers prep in Gwinn for ice racing competition
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
Two Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
snow
An active week with several small disturbances

Latest News

The Ryan Report - 1/22
The Ryan Report - 1/22 Part 4
The Ryan Report - 1/22
The Ryan Report - 1/22 Part 3
The Ryan Report - 1/22
The Ryan Report - 1/22 Part 2
The Ryan Report - 1/15/23
The Ryan Report - Jan. 15, 2023