Rapid River Sports Booster hosts “Souper Bowl”

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A school sports booster is bringing soup to Rapid River.

Rapid River Sports Booster hosted their seventh annual “Souper Bowl.” This event was started as an alternate way to raise money for school sports. Members of the community came together to see who had the best soup recipe.

The Rapid River Sports Booster President explained the event is about more than just raising money.

“Understand that what we want more than just raising funds for our school is to get everyone to come together into our school,” Said Rapid River Sports Booster President Brooke Johnson, “Especially people that may not get a chance to come here, just to have a community event on a boring winter Sunday.”

There were thirteen participants in the competition.

