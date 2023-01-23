No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of a man in Marinette County.

Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13. He was walking south on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road in Athelstane. Officials say he asked for directions to Boat Landing 7.

A search was conducted on Jan. 16.

“Given the information we have received, it is believed Theodore left Northway Drive, possibly walking into the woods or down a forest road. We have checked the known cameras in the area with no sight of him. Theodore does not have a working cellphone and is not familiar with this area,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are asking property owners in the area to check their cabins or properties for signs Egge may have been there.

“Please check any game cameras or security cameras. We would also request all outdoor enthusiasts be vigilant while out and about in the wooded areas. We also ask any citizens who have had family or friends in the area over the last week to please reach out and advise them of the search for Theodore and to contact us if they’ve seen him,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators do not believe there’s foul play in this case. They do not suspect Egge was picked up by a driver.

The family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Egge’s location.

Egge is described as a 35-year-old white male with blue eyes. He’s 5′11″ and 190 pounds.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

