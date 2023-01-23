No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County

Theodore Egge
Theodore Egge(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of a man in Marinette County.

Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13. He was walking south on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road in Athelstane. Officials say he asked for directions to Boat Landing 7.

A search was conducted on Jan. 16.

“Given the information we have received, it is believed Theodore left Northway Drive, possibly walking into the woods or down a forest road. We have checked the known cameras in the area with no sight of him. Theodore does not have a working cellphone and is not familiar with this area,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are asking property owners in the area to check their cabins or properties for signs Egge may have been there.

“Please check any game cameras or security cameras. We would also request all outdoor enthusiasts be vigilant while out and about in the wooded areas. We also ask any citizens who have had family or friends in the area over the last week to please reach out and advise them of the search for Theodore and to contact us if they’ve seen him,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators do not believe there’s foul play in this case. They do not suspect Egge was picked up by a driver.

The family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Egge’s location.

Egge is described as a 35-year-old white male with blue eyes. He’s 5′11″ and 190 pounds.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Racers prep in Gwinn for ice racing competition
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
A cake celebrating the five year anniversary of Barrel and Beam
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Al Quaal hill
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

Latest News

Jack Deo stops by the TV6 Morning News to chat about the fundraiser for the Marquette Regional...
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
Jack Deo stops by the TV6 Morning News to chat about the fundraiser for the Marquette Regional...
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
Prices at the pumps statewide increase 7 cents
Desserts along the Culinary Journey.
UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey