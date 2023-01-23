Motions Fitness celebrates 20 years in business, shares brain exercises with Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motions Fitness is celebrating 20 years in business!

When the gym first opened in 2003, Motions was one of five gyms in the Marquette area. Since then, the owners have switched up their mission to make their center more unique.

Owners Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi talk about their gym and its mission in more detail.

Now, back to Motions Fitness.

The Koskiniemis say their gym is unique because it offers much more than the opportunity to work out.

In 20 years of business, the gym has scaled in size and shifted its focus on you. All activity at Motions Fitness is by appointment only.

Your time with your trainers will include extensive testing and getting to the root of the problem, which starts with training the brain.

Mike and Sarah share brain exercises that literally anyone can do from anywhere, at any time.

And finally, they talk about the power of taking a 10-minute, post-meal walk.

You can learn more about Motions Fitness at motionsfitness.com. It’s located at 910 Wright St. in Marquette.

