Motions Fitness celebrates 20 years in business, shares brain exercises with Upper Michigan Today

What makes Motions Fitness unique... on UMT episode 210
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motions Fitness is celebrating 20 years in business!

When the gym first opened in 2003, Motions was one of five gyms in the Marquette area. Since then, the owners have switched up their mission to make their center more unique.

Owners Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi talk about their gym and its mission in more detail.

Do you have a picture-perfect pet? Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson tell you about an opportunity from PetSmart that can make you and your furry friend $10,000 richer. Plus, a new study from Columbia University about sleep, and a PSA about fake/scam Facebook profiles.

Stories of the day include a high-paying job for your pet, how much sleep you should be getting a night, and watching out for scam Facebook accounts.

Now, back to Motions Fitness.

The Koskiniemis say their gym is unique because it offers much more than the opportunity to work out.

In 20 years of business, the gym has scaled in size and shifted its focus on you. All activity at Motions Fitness is by appointment only.

Your time with your trainers will include extensive testing and getting to the root of the problem, which starts with training the brain.

Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi of Motions Fitness talk about their gym's mission, the changes it's seen in 20 years of business, and what makes it unique.

Mike and Sarah share brain exercises that literally anyone can do from anywhere, at any time.

And finally, they talk about the power of taking a 10-minute, post-meal walk.

Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi of Motions Fitness explain the benefits of taking a 10-minute walk after you eat.

You can learn more about Motions Fitness at motionsfitness.com. It’s located at 910 Wright St. in Marquette.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

