Mini March for Life held at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church

A smaller March for Life took place in Marquette
Attendees marched around the block near Saint Michael's Catholic Church.
Attendees marched around the block near Saint Michael's Catholic Church.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the March for Life hit the streets of Washington D.C., another march hit the streets of Marquette.

Respect Life Ministry’s Mini March for Life took place at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church. Participants met after Sunday morning mass and marched around the block near the church with hand-made signs.

Respect Life Ministry’s Chairperson said it’s not just about raising awareness for respecting and preserving life.

“To increase awareness of, not only the need to respect and preserve life, but also for the community to see that we don’t just support women who are pregnant, we support them after their babies come,” said Respect Life Ministry’s Chairperson Joyce Tredeau.

The Mini March for Life was created ten years ago.

Click here to learn more about Saint Michael’s Catholic Church or visit their Facebook.

If you have questions about Respect Life Ministry, Tredeau says you can visit Saint Michael’s Catholic Church on Kaye Ave.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inside the courtroom.
Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court
Al Quaal hill
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Jason Colby jumped 89.5 meters at the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
From left to right: Garrett McDonald, Gavin LaMarche and Jeff Stenson.
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers

Latest News

The gym was full of attendees for the Rapid River Sports Booster's "Souper Bowl"
Rapid River Sports Booster hosts “Souper Bowl”
Advocates of abortion access marched across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge into Hancock.
Advocates of abortion access march accross Houghton bridge
Swedetown Mountain Bike and Ski Trails have areas for snowshoeing, skiing and fat tire biking.
Swedetown Trail Network offers free gear rentals to promote winter recreation
Habitat for Humanity snow sculpture contest flyer
Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition