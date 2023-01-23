Mini March for Life held at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the March for Life hit the streets of Washington D.C., another march hit the streets of Marquette.

Respect Life Ministry’s Mini March for Life took place at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church. Participants met after Sunday morning mass and marched around the block near the church with hand-made signs.

Respect Life Ministry’s Chairperson said it’s not just about raising awareness for respecting and preserving life.

“To increase awareness of, not only the need to respect and preserve life, but also for the community to see that we don’t just support women who are pregnant, we support them after their babies come,” said Respect Life Ministry’s Chairperson Joyce Tredeau.

The Mini March for Life was created ten years ago.

If you have questions about Respect Life Ministry, Tredeau says you can visit Saint Michael’s Catholic Church on Kaye Ave.

