Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
The event is a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist.
Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for $15 or at the door for $20.
Jack Deo stopped by the TV6 Morning News with all the information about the event and why this is such a unique fundraiser.
