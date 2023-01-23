MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for $15 or at the door for $20.

Jack Deo stopped by the TV6 Morning News with all the information about the event and why this is such a unique fundraiser.

