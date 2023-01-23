Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films

The event is a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center
Jack Deo, along with Jim Koski and pianist Robert Buchkoe will narrate Marquette's silent films, found in the basement of the Delft
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for $15 or at the door for $20.

Jack Deo stopped by the TV6 Morning News with all the information about the event and why this is such a unique fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Racers prep in Gwinn for ice racing competition
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
A cake celebrating the five year anniversary of Barrel and Beam
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Al Quaal hill
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

Latest News

Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
Jack Deo stops by the TV6 Morning News to chat about the fundraiser for the Marquette Regional...
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
Prices at the pumps statewide increase 7 cents
Desserts along the Culinary Journey.
UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey