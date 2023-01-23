Licensing, zoning process of first marijuana consumption site in Marquette County

Stigma Hemp
Stigma Hemp(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 1210 S. Front Street in Marquette, currently called the Southgate Center, would be the new home for Stigma Hemp.

The business will be a marijuana retailer, designated consumption establishment, marijuana class B grower and marijuana processer. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said all marijuana businesses require a special land use permit.

“There are 14 standards for special land uses those include all kinds of aspects of the site development, including parking. The site we’re talking about would have to meet every one of those standards plus site plan review standards,” Stensaas said.

Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins said the planning commission approved its special land use permit on May 17, 2022.

“They have completed all of their zoning permit approvals and it’s up to them to apply for the marijuana licenses they’re looking for,” Hobbins said.

Hobbins said the city allows for all of the state’s different types of marijuana licenses.

“That can include anything from a general retailer, or a dispensary or different size grow operations to marijuana events as we saw with Camp Cannabis,” Hobbins said.

There is no difference in approval for a dispensary versus a consumption place.

Stensaas said the city does not have a set limit for the number of marijuana licenses, but it is somewhat subjective.

“The planning commission has a little bit of discretion to whether those are meeting the intent of the zoning district,” Stensaas said.

Stigma Hemp would have to apply for multiple marijuana licenses.

“They’re looking for more of a vertical operation from my understanding to sell, grow and have a consumption establishment,” Hobbins said.

Hobbins said Stigma Hemp’s marijuana licenses would be approved administratively.

TV6 has reached out to stigma hemp but has not heard back.

