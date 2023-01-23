Finland ski jumping team set to return to Pine Mountain Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is less than six weeks away from the return of ski jumping in Dickinson County. Preparations are already underway for the 2023 Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

Eight countries and more than 40 jumpers have already signed up for this year’s ski jumping tournament at Pine Mountain. So far, this is a similar turnout to 2022.

However, after several years of absence, Finland is returning to the field.

“They’ve been absent for a few years,” said Susie Fox, Kiwanis Ski Club corresponding secretary. “They have really regenerated their program. I know our friends up in Ishpeming and Negaunee will be excited about that.”

Fox said the eight countries participating so far are; Austria, France, Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, the United States and Slovenia. Fox said she expects at least two more countries to join before March.

This year’s Continental Cup is the same weekend as the World Championships in Slovenia.

“A limited number from each country can go there,” Fox said. This means some of the World Cup athletes will be joining the Continental Cup athletes here. I expect a fantastic competition.”

This year will be the second competition since the Kiwanis Ski Club built a new $2.1 million tower. Fox said preparing the tower has become significantly easier.

“Once you get one year under your belt, it really makes a difference, you know what to expect,” Fox said.

The tournament will be March 3-5 at Pine Mountain. Button sales for the event have already started and can be purchased here or in several businesses across Dickinson County.

