Doctor shares ways to treat dry, itchy skin during winter
Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care explains the common causes of dry skin and shares ingredients to avoid
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skin is your biggest organ, so skincare should be one of your top priorities.
Even if you don’t think you have a skin condition, you should pay attention to the products you use because they could be causing dryness or irritation.
Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care says dry, itchy skin is the most common skin ailment to deal with in the winter, but that doesn’t mean we should put up with it.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sat down with Dr. Sulik to find out the biggest causes of dry skin and how to avoid it in the winter.
His biggest advice: take shorter, cooler showers.
Dr. Sulik tells Trudgeon to check the ingredients of skincare products before purchasing. He says lanolin on its own isn’t bad, but the ingredient can cause irritation to those allergic to wool or with generally sensitive skin.
You can follow Tia Trudgeon TV6 on Facebook for her extended conversation with Dr. Sulik and product recommendations.
Medical Acne and Skin Care is located at 150 W. Ridge Street in Marquette.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.