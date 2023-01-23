Doctor shares ways to treat dry, itchy skin during winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skin is your biggest organ, so skincare should be one of your top priorities.

Even if you don’t think you have a skin condition, you should pay attention to the products you use because they could be causing dryness or irritation.

Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care says dry, itchy skin is the most common skin ailment to deal with in the winter, but that doesn’t mean we should put up with it.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sat down with Dr. Sulik to find out the biggest causes of dry skin and how to avoid it in the winter.

His biggest advice: take shorter, cooler showers.

Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about winter skincare and what causes dry, itchy skin in the winter.

Dr. Sulik tells Trudgeon to check the ingredients of skincare products before purchasing. He says lanolin on its own isn’t bad, but the ingredient can cause irritation to those allergic to wool or with generally sensitive skin.

Medical Acne and Skin Care is located at 150 W. Ridge Street in Marquette.

