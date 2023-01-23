An active week with several small disturbances

This week will be a bit more active with several quick-moving clipper systems. Our next one comes today with light snow showers. The snow starts around midday in the west and it moves to the east by the afternoon. This will produce mainly an inch of snow in the west and east. Then, on Friday another disturbance will bring widespread snow with colder air this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s

Tuesday: Morning light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Thursday: A chance for some scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Friday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Mid-20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

