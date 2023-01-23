An active week with several small disturbances
This week will be a bit more active with several quick-moving clipper systems. Our next one comes today with light snow showers. The snow starts around midday in the west and it moves to the east by the afternoon. This will produce mainly an inch of snow in the west and east. Then, on Friday another disturbance will bring widespread snow with colder air this weekend.
Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s
Tuesday: Morning light lake effect snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Thursday: A chance for some scattered snow showers
>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s
Friday: Widespread light snow
>Highs: Mid-20s
Saturday: Lake effect snow showers in the north
>Highs: Low teens
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly
>highs: Single numbers west, low teens east
