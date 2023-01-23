An active week with several small disturbances

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week will be a bit more active with several quick-moving clipper systems. Our next one comes today with light snow showers. The snow starts around midday in the west and it moves to the east by the afternoon. This will produce mainly an inch of snow in the west and east. Then, on Friday another disturbance will bring widespread snow with colder air this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s

Tuesday: Morning light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Thursday: A chance for some scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Friday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Mid-20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Racers prep in Gwinn for ice racing competition
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
A cake celebrating the five year anniversary of Barrel and Beam
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
Al Quaal hill
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

Latest News

Snow for Monday
Cooling air with scattered snow chances this week
Mostly cloudy stretch with scattered snow
Mostly mild week with scattered snow
Cloudy conditions and cooling temps by the end of this upcoming week
Mostly calm stretch with light snow and cooling temps
Pleasant winter weather in the U.P. through Sunday with seasonal temperatures, sunny breaks,...
Brushes of light snow with sunny breaks this weekend