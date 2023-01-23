Advocates of abortion access march accross Houghton bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Advocates of abortion access marched across a Houghton County bridge Sunday.

Around 30 people took to the streets to show support for abortion access. The group started at Bridgeview Park in Houghton and walked across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge into Hancock. It was comprised of members from various women-based activism groups in Houghton, Hancock area.

One of the organizers for the march says although the march today was to celebrate Michigan legalizing access to abortions during last year’s election the fight continues nationwide.

“We know that we are not alone and that there are others out there,” March Co-Organizer Vicky Bergvall said. “We join the women’s marchers who march in all 50 states and in little towns like Houghton and Hancock and big cities like New York and Los Angeles. It is not just those people in the big cities that care it is us who care, even far-flung places like the U.P. of Michigan.”

Bergvall says she and other march attendees feel reproductive rights should not be limited by geography.

