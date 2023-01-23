2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake

Two sisters survived after a car driven by their father went into a lake in western Michigan
FROZEN LAKE
FROZEN LAKE(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two sisters escaped from a car that went into a lake in western Michigan and then shivered for hours in soggy coats and bare feet before finally finding help, authorities said.

Their 52-year-old father, who was driving the car, was dead when divers located the vehicle Sunday in Lake Macatawa, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

The girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped through the rear of the car, got to shore and were alone overnight for hours before finding someone nearby at a home in Park Township. Many properties around the lake are vacant in the winter.

The air temperature was in the low 30s.

"I just saw a little face," Kevin MacLeod said, telling MLive/The Grand Rapids Press how he responded to a knock at his door. "I just figured they were in trouble."

The girls had stayed on someone's porch and waited for daylight, sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer said.

“They said they just huddled together through the night and kept each other warm until they were able to find a residence that had people in it,” Westveer said.

The girls were taken to a hospital for observation. The crash remains under investigation.

“They’re probably not going be good for a while,” MacLeod said. “They lost their dad last night. That’s tough at any age.”

Most Read

The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop
Racers prep in Gwinn for ice racing competition
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
Two Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
snow
An active week with several small disturbances

Latest News

FILE - Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss waits for the team's...
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss
Generic police lights
Police: Marshmallows with nails, hooks found in neighborhood
Flint Water Plant
Court turns aside more appeals in Flint water cases
Mom ‘livid’ after key figure in teen’s death gets parole