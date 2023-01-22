Wildcat women’s basketball takes down the Panthers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (11-7, 6-3) battled it out against the Davenport University Panthers (7-12, 1-8), getting back into the win column with a 57-46 triumph. Makaylee Kuhn led the all scorers with 22 points, adding on nine rebounds and five assists. She was a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. It was her fifth time scoring 20+ this season and tenth time scoring at least 17.

Following behind her was Mackenzie Holzwart with 11 points for the ‘Cats, along with nine rebounds. Vivianne Jende came off the bench and made an impact, going 4-5 from the floor for ten points. Lillee Gustafson led the Panthers with 16 points. The offenses struggled shooting in this one, with both NMU and DU shooting 19-52 (36.5%) from the floor. The Panthers were 4-18 (22.2%) from deep while the ‘Cats also struggled, going 3-15 (20%).

After the teams exchanged buckets in the first minute plus, a short dry spell didn’t see points until nearly halfway through the opening quarter. Vivianne Jende came off the bench and made an impact, scoring five points to lead the ‘Cats in scoring. NMU led by a score of 13-8 heading into the second quarter. It was a slow start to the second quarter until the Panthers made a layup with five and a half minutes left. A strong defense from Davenport had the women working even harder to put one through the net. A layup from Elena Alaix ultimately pitched in the only points of the quarter for the ‘Cats. A final layup from the Panthers tied the game, 15-15, going into the second half.

The Wildcats got the offense going to open up the second half. Three 3-pointers were made in the third by Kayla Tierney (2) and Elena Alaix (1). A turn-around jumper, and free throws were also made by Jende, Holzwart, and Kuhn, guiding the ‘Cats in front 32-25 heading to the final frame.

The fourth quarter contained much of the game’s offense, with NMU scoring 25 points in the frame to DU’s 21. The ‘Cats were consistently able to maintain a high single-digit to low double-digit lead throughout the quarter. Makaylee Kuhn poured in a dozen in the quarter and showcased her leadership down the stretch, helping NMU back into the win column with a 57-46 edging of the Panthers.

The Wildcats are back in action when they travel to Lake Superior State on Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m.

