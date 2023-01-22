MTU men’s basketball falls short against Grand Valley State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grand Valley State used a strong start to the second half to pull away from Michigan Tech 74-61 in men’s basketball Saturday afternoon at SDC Gymnasium.

Tied 33-33 at halftime, the Lakers went on a 13-0 run after the break and scored 48 points in the paint as the Huskies (4-14, 1-8 GLIAC) dropped their third straight. Marius Grazulis led the Lakers with 17 points and nine rebounds after shooting 7-for-10 from the floor. Daniel Kiely also scored 12.

The Huskies fought back to an eight-point deficit three times in the second half but could not close the gap. Adam Hobson led the Black and Gold with 16 points (5-11), including three triples and four rebounds. Josh Terrian (12 points) and Dan Gherezgher (11) also made it to double figures.

“The guys aren’t giving up. They’re working,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “We did a good job minimizing our mental mistakes in the first half and that gave us a chance. We had a couple of defensive lapses which allowed them to go on a run. Offensively, we just don’t have that player that can go and cover up a lot of defensive deficiencies yet. We need to get there. We made some progress playing the right way today and we need to keep improving.”

Grand Valley State (11-8, 5-4) won their third straight contest and shot an impressive 58-percent (29-50) with 28 points off the bench. The Lakers hauled in 39 rebounds compared to 20 for MTU.

Michigan Tech hits the road on Thursday, January 26 at Ferris State at 7:30 p.m., followed by Lake Superior State next Saturday. The Huskies have nine regular season games remaining and need to move up two positions in the standings to qualify for the GLIAC Tournament.

