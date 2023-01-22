Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Schoolcraft County is hosting its annual winter event.

Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand in Manistique is accepting applications for its snow sculpture contest. The contest is open to everyone including families, clubs or businesses. Starting Feb. 14 people will donate money to vote for the winning sculpture.

Executive director of the non-profit, Ann MacGregor, said proceeds from the voting will go back to the community and be used for home repairs.

“We would really love it if people would get competitive. Invite your neighbors, your friends, compete with other businesses or organizations and school classes. We would like to see a lot of participation,” she said.

The winners will be announced after Feb 28. There will be cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50. People can also vote on the organization’s Facebook page for a people’s choice award with the most likes. Y

ou can see the rules for the competition on their Facebook page here.

