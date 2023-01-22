Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props.

The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students from Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Mackinac counties attended.

“I want to learn more about character development and how to really embody a character on stage and really improve myself as an actor,” said Caroline Furmanski, a sophomore at Escanaba High School.

This was made possible by a donation from the Cowles family. Domino’s donated food for a pizza party and Players de Noc donated additional funds.

