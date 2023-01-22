Cooling air with scattered snow chances this week

Snow for Monday
Snow for Monday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow chances are on the rise for Monday with our western and eastern portions will be on the receiving end of more snow. After Monday chances of snow will remain mostly scattered with no major system dumping large amounts of snow. Though temperatures throughout the week will be on the decline due to colder air from the north pushing its way into the U.P.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers from the northwest that affect the western and eastern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light snow showers that affect those near Superior

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate snow mostly in the southern portions of the U.P.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers with cooler air moving in the overnight

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Cooler air keeping temperatures low; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers with cool air lingering

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inside the courtroom.
Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court
Al Quaal hill
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
Jason Colby jumped 89.5 meters at the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
From left to right: Garrett McDonald, Gavin LaMarche and Jeff Stenson.
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say

Latest News

Mostly cloudy stretch with scattered snow
Mostly mild week with scattered snow
Cloudy conditions and cooling temps by the end of this upcoming week
Mostly calm stretch with light snow and cooling temps
Pleasant winter weather in the U.P. through Sunday with seasonal temperatures, sunny breaks,...
Brushes of light snow with sunny breaks this weekend
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/20/2023