Cooling air with scattered snow chances this week

Snow chances are on the rise for Monday with our western and eastern portions will be on the receiving end of more snow. After Monday chances of snow will remain mostly scattered with no major system dumping large amounts of snow. Though temperatures throughout the week will be on the decline due to colder air from the north pushing its way into the U.P.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers from the northwest that affect the western and eastern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light snow showers that affect those near Superior

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate snow mostly in the southern portions of the U.P.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers with cooler air moving in the overnight

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Cooler air keeping temperatures low; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers with cool air lingering

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.