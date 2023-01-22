Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening

A cake celebrating the five year anniversary of Barrel and Beam
A cake celebrating the five year anniversary of Barrel and Beam(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday.

It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter.

Co-Owner Nick VanCourt thanks the community for supporting the business for five years.

“Honestly, without everybody you know that comes in enjoys our beer and people watching right now. You know, this is really thanks to them. Thanks to all of our customers, because really, that’s the only way we made it this far,” he said.

Owners also thanked employees for their hard work throughout the years. You can check upcoming events on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

