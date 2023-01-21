Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization in Iron River was once again providing fun for the whole family.

Today marked the 5th annual Winterfest hosted by Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining. There were activities for all ages, including a horse drawn carriage and dog sled rides.

Jason Smedlund, the marketing director for the golf course, said the event is about getting involved in the community.

“We decided we want to be more involved in the community because, before that, Young’s really wasn’t and that’s the purpose of this nonprofit organization,” said Smedlund. “Winters are long in the U.P., it’s a way for people to get out of the house and just come and have some fun, get your family outside, inside there’s activities for all ages today.”

Winterfest started back in 2018.

Other activities included a cribbage tournament, face painting, and free trail use for hiking and fat tire biking.

