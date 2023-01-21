Technology non-profit hosts inaugural troubleshooting event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - CheckPoint Saved held their first “Bring Your Own Device” event Saturday in the Masonic Building.

CheckPoint Saved is a non-profit that provides free technology education to the Marquette community. They troubleshoot problems devices, as well as teach online safety.

Director of the non-profit Brad Werling said CheckPoint Saved has big plans for future projects.

“Not only do we want to teach technology education, but have teenagers, young adults come here and hang out. We’ll set up video games, eventually do VR and just kind of be like a learning slash experience center eventually,” he said.

CheckPoint Saved hopes to hold more events monthly. You can check out their Facebook page for future events here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.