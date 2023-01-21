Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop

UPPER PINE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - People looking to learn more about woodworking now have a new opportunity.

Pine Creek Woodworking is now teaching people how to operate equipment and craft objects out of wood.

The non-profit purchased and renovated a building in Breitung Township last year to host workshops.

A member of the Pine Creek Woodworking board said the workshop is about providing an opportunity to learn a skill to those that may not be able to learn at home.

“We opened this school with the idea that people could come here, and learn woodworking skills,” said Pine Creek Board Member Steve Pontbriand, ”And do things they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do at home.”

Attendees will be able to learn woodworking from experienced craftsmen.

“I think this is a great opportunity to learn from really seasoned, experienced folks on how to take a piece of wood and craft it into something you can be proud of,” said attendee Brad Lebouef.

Those who sign up for the workshops will have to go through training before starting on projects.

