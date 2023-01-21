Pine Creek Woodworking hosts first workshop

Experienced craftsman will be able to teach attendees woodworking skills
The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.
The Pine Creek Woodworking workshop.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PINE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - People looking to learn more about woodworking now have a new opportunity.

Pine Creek Woodworking is now teaching people how to operate equipment and craft objects out of wood.

The non-profit purchased and renovated a building in Breitung Township last year to host workshops.

A member of the Pine Creek Woodworking board said the workshop is about providing an opportunity to learn a skill to those that may not be able to learn at home.

“We opened this school with the idea that people could come here, and learn woodworking skills,” said Pine Creek Board Member Steve Pontbriand, ”And do things they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do at home.”

Attendees will be able to learn woodworking from experienced craftsmen.

“I think this is a great opportunity to learn from really seasoned, experienced folks on how to take a piece of wood and craft it into something you can be proud of,” said attendee Brad Lebouef.

Those who sign up for the workshops will have to go through training before starting on projects.

You can sign up by visiting Pine Creek Woodworking’s Facebook page.

Click here to learn more about Pine Creek Woodworking.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inside the courtroom.
Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court
A semi on its side on the side of the road.
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black...
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
The Westwood Mall banner
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Latest News

A horse drawn carriage at Winterfest.
Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest
Racers prep in Gwinn for ice racing competition
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
Marquette non-profit holds troubleshooting event on Saturday
Technology non-profit hosts inaugural troubleshooting event
A child gets her eyes examined by the Marquette Lions Club
Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall