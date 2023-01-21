Mostly calm stretch with light snow and cooling temps

Cloudy conditions and cooling temps by the end of this upcoming week
Cloudy conditions and cooling temps by the end of this upcoming week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The week ahead is shaping up to be a mostly seasonal week with chances of isolated snow with temperatures on the decline into the teens by the end of the week. Current models at this moment has no large system on its way to bring significant amounts of snow but these smaller rounds plan to bring an inch or so. Be sure to plan ahead this week as highs by the end of the week shape up to be in the mid-teens.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers throughout the night into tomorrow morning

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers in the west and eastern counties

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Monday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; scattered light to moderate snow in the western and eastern counties

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow in the morning

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of scattered snow with breezy winds at 20-25 mph

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; cooling air with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Cooler air settles in with mostly cloudy skies and chances of isolated lake effect snow

>Highs: 10s

