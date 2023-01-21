Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free eyesight screenings are available to children in Marquette this weekend.

The Marquette Lions Club is hosting Project KidSight this Saturday and Sunday. The club will be in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Screenings are for kids from six months to six years old. The process is contact-free and takes less than a minute.

The Marquette Lions Club says it’s important to check kids’ eyesight.

“Our screenings are very quick,” said Mary Rule, Marquette Lions Club president. “It’s very easy. We do find that many times there are things that are changing in a child’s eyes. So, more frequent screening is better than less.”

Screenings will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

