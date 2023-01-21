Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

A child gets her eyes examined by the Marquette Lions Club
A child gets her eyes examined by the Marquette Lions Club(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free eyesight screenings are available to children in Marquette this weekend.

The Marquette Lions Club is hosting Project KidSight this Saturday and Sunday. The club will be in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Screenings are for kids from six months to six years old. The process is contact-free and takes less than a minute.

The Marquette Lions Club says it’s important to check kids’ eyesight.

“Our screenings are very quick,” said Mary Rule, Marquette Lions Club president. “It’s very easy. We do find that many times there are things that are changing in a child’s eyes. So, more frequent screening is better than less.”

Screenings will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inside the courtroom.
Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court
A semi on its side on the side of the road.
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black...
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
The Westwood Mall banner
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Latest News

Jason Colby jumped 89.5 meters at the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
Pleasant winter weather in the U.P. through Sunday with seasonal temperatures, sunny breaks,...
Brushes of light snow with sunny breaks this weekend
Michigan Tech University is preparing for its annual Winter Carnival starting on February 8,...
Michigan Tech University prepares for food-themed Winter Carnival 2023
OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba.
OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider