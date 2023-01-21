Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) held their first race of the year this Saturday.

The races were held in Gwinn and included dirt bikes and four wheelers. This Saturday was supposed to be the third race but the first two were canceled due to weather.

There were more than 300 racers with a wide range of ages. UMIRA Board Member John Kay said these races were created to bring ice motor sports to the Gwinn area.

“A group of us got together and we would always travel 5, 6, 8 hours to race, and have fun, it’s a good group of guys. So we decided to try to make this happen in Gwinn and I’m a resident of Gwinn. So we’re like lets see if we can bring this to our area and race here instead of traveling every weekend,” Kay said.

Next week there will be a night race starting Saturday at 5:00 p.m. with more races every weekend at 11:30 a.m. Saturday mornings.

