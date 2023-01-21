Brushes of light snow with sunny breaks this weekend

Pleasant winter weather in the U.P. through Sunday with seasonal temperatures, sunny breaks, light breezes and light snow chances.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
View NWS alerts in effect here.

Benign weather pattern this weekend in Upper Michigan as high pressure builds towards Saturday -- light snow, flurries but also sunny breaks possible through Sunday.

Next week, a series of systems from the Canadian Prairies and U.S. Northern Plains bring light to moderate snow chances. Come Friday, a northerly jet stream dips into Upper Michigan to bring below seasonal temperatures -- a frigid stretch to end January 2023 in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and flurries mainly north

>Lows: 0s/10s (coldest inland)

Saturday: Scattered clouds with few to scattered light snow showers (mainly scattered in the Keweenaw Peninsula); southwest through west winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Lunar New Year: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds and chance of snow in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow early

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow showers late; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; breezy

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; cold and windy

>Highs: 10s

