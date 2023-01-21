Brushes of light snow with sunny breaks this weekend

View NWS alerts in effect here.

Benign weather pattern this weekend in Upper Michigan as high pressure builds towards Saturday -- light snow, flurries but also sunny breaks possible through Sunday.

Next week, a series of systems from the Canadian Prairies and U.S. Northern Plains bring light to moderate snow chances. Come Friday, a northerly jet stream dips into Upper Michigan to bring below seasonal temperatures -- a frigid stretch to end January 2023 in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and flurries mainly north

>Lows: 0s/10s (coldest inland)

Saturday: Scattered clouds with few to scattered light snow showers (mainly scattered in the Keweenaw Peninsula); southwest through west winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Lunar New Year: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds and chance of snow in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow early

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow showers late; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; breezy

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; cold and windy

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.