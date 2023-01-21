NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee.

Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires.

Skiers say that Suicide Hill is particularly enjoyable.

“It’s a really good feeling,” said Jacob Fuller, ski jumper. “Especially on this hill. You’re pretty high up above the landing hill on this one, so you really feel like you’re flying on this hill.”

The Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament will continue Saturday at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

