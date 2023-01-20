Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens.

There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested.

Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way to get out of the house.

“The main reason is to get people in the mall and to get people out of their houses,” said Ellis. “It’s wintertime, you know. Everyone is looking for something to do.”

The market will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

