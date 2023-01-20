Volunteers working early hours to prepare hills for ski jumping tournament

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road Friday, January 20 to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, where preparations are underway for the weekend’s ski jumping tournament.

Thursday’s winter storm put crews behind schedule, but you can still expect gates to open for action at 3:00 p.m.

UMT’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share some event history while volunteers continue cleaning up the snow.

Some volunteers have been grooming the complex since about 10:30 Thursday night. Others, like Carter Mattson, arrived early Friday morning to ensure everything is set ahead of the event.

He explains what else needs to be done on the day of a tournament of this magnitude.

Skiers from all over the world will begin arriving Friday morning for the evening’s competition.

Jacob Fuller of Illinois says it’s exciting coming to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex because they don’t have a 90-meter jump, or nearly as much snow, in his home area. He talks about his process of training.

United States Ski Association Official Zach explains the process of judging the athletes.

And finally, Elizabeth and Tia run through a schedule of events and share their tips for making the most of the evening.

Parking is limited at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, so it’s suggested that you park your car at Negaunee High School and take the free shuttle to and from the hills.

You can learn more about Ishpeming’s 136th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament at ishskiclub.com.

