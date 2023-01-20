Timber Yeti Axe Range to start axe-throwing league

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league is coming to Marquette.

The Timber Yeti Axe Range is starting the league. It’s for all people, from beginners to professionals. The four-week league will teach folks how to throw axes and compete.

Timber Yeti officials said it will be good practice for people who want to take their axe-throwing skills to the next level.

“This is the same target that they threw on in Appleton just a few months ago at the Axe Throwing World Championships,” said Avery Smith, Timber Yeti Axe Range owner. “We’re going to teach them what it’s like to go through an actual tournament so they can get that experience but have fun doing it at the same time.”

