Timber Yeti Axe Range to start axe-throwing league

Timber Yeti Axe Range
Timber Yeti Axe Range(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league is coming to Marquette.

The Timber Yeti Axe Range is starting the league. It’s for all people, from beginners to professionals. The four-week league will teach folks how to throw axes and compete.

Timber Yeti officials said it will be good practice for people who want to take their axe-throwing skills to the next level.

“This is the same target that they threw on in Appleton just a few months ago at the Axe Throwing World Championships,” said Avery Smith, Timber Yeti Axe Range owner. “We’re going to teach them what it’s like to go through an actual tournament so they can get that experience but have fun doing it at the same time.”

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts
Luke Kreider, 19, was charged with criminal sexual conduct charges while in jail for first...
New information released on sexual assault charge filed against Hancock man in jail for murder
snow
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
snow
Winter storm will bring accumulating snow

Latest News

Brookridge's Speedy Connections event
Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign
January has been unseasonably warm in the southern U.P. Because of that, many road commissions...
Dickinson & Iron County Road Commissions use significantly more salt for freezing rain than normal snowfall - clipped version
While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open.
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning - clipped version
The free event returns for its 5th year on Satuday
Young’s in Iron River to host 5th annual ‘Winterfest’ Saturday