Students prepare for 18th annual ‘Honors Band Clinic’ concert on Saturday

By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Band students from northern Wisconsin and the U.P. started rehearsals Friday for its festival concert on Saturday. A retired U.S. Army Band Composer will teach the students 30 minutes of music in only eight hours of rehearsal time.

90 students from 10 schools under the direction of guest conductor Paul Murtha started rehearsals for its concert Saturday. Murtha spent 26 years in the U.S. Army as a band composer. Now, he travels around the world teaching students music.

“I’ve been to Australia, I have been to Peru, Canada, and all over the United States,” Murtha said.

The Menominee River Conference of the Wisconsin School Music Association will host the 18th annual Honors Band Clinic. Each student was selected from their school to participate. One of the students, Eric Mackey from Kingsford High School, has played the French Horn for six years.

“I just want to get better at my instrument, but also learn what it’s like to be a musician, see what it’s like to be one out in the world,” Mackey said.

Mackey and the other students started rehearsals Friday and their concert is Saturday.

“They have a condensed rehearsal schedule, which will be physically and mentally taxing on them. Typically, in my experience, they step up to the plate because they are good kids,” Murtha said.

Murtha said the students will play popular songs from pop culture. He sees these students as the future leaders of our community.

“These students know how to cooperate, and solve problems. It is also an athletic endeavor for them,” Murtha said.

The concert will be at 4 p.m. CT at Niagara High School. Admission is a $3 donation. The ten schools participating are; Adams Township/Jeffers, Carney-Nadeau, Gwinn, Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Niagara, Norway, Pembine, West Iron County, and Westwood.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

