Senator Stabenow nominates student from UP to Naval Academy

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she has nominated Mackenzie Primeau from Iron Mountain for admission at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

“Michigan is fortunate to have so many exceptional students who want to serve our country through military service,” said Senator Stabenow. “Having demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, I am confident Mackenzie will represent Michigan and our country well.”

Students seeking appointment to a service academy must first obtain the nomination of their U.S. Senator, their U.S. Representative, or the Vice President. Students nominated by Senator Stabenow’s office went through a highly competitive application process that included interviews by veteran, military and community leaders. Now that the students have been nominated, they must await acceptance for admission by the academy to which they have applied.

