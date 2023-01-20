Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament

Thursday’s winter storm puts the Ishpeming Ski Club slightly behind schedule
Preparations are still underway Friday morning for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping...
Preparations are still underway Friday morning for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament.

Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills.

Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler says his team has been at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex since 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that open training, originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m., will be pushed back to 10:00 a.m. He adds that the group is hopeful that the rest of the activities will follow the schedule as planned.

Crews are still out at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex Friday morning preparing for the 136th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament following Thursday's winter storm.

Gates open for spectators at 3:00 p.m. at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex.

Parking is limited and will cost $10 per vehicle, per day. You can park your car at Negaunee High School and take a free shuttle to and from the complex.

Admission is $20 at the gate.

Crews are still out at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex Friday morning preparing for the 136th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament following Thursday's winter storm.

For more information about the tournament, visit ishskiclub.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, was charged with criminal sexual conduct charges while in jail for first...
New information released on sexual assault charge filed against Hancock man in jail for murder
snow
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black...
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts

Latest News

winter storm
1-19-23 Winter Storm Recap
Crews continue grooming the hills at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex ahead of the 136th Annual...
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
TV6's Tia Trudgeon checks out preparations for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament.
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament
A workshop focusing on creating traditional Himmeli ornaments as part of the festival...
Himmeli ornament workshop held at Finnish American Heritage Center for Heikinpäivä