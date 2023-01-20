Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament.

Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills.

Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler says his team has been at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex since 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that open training, originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m., will be pushed back to 10:00 a.m. He adds that the group is hopeful that the rest of the activities will follow the schedule as planned.

Gates open for spectators at 3:00 p.m. at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex.

Parking is limited and will cost $10 per vehicle, per day. You can park your car at Negaunee High School and take a free shuttle to and from the complex.

Admission is $20 at the gate.

For more information about the tournament, visit ishskiclub.com.

