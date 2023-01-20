Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers.

Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be seen in “September in the UP,” airing the week of January 23rd.

The series is filmed and edited by Michigan-based production company Wolf Creek Productions (WCP). You can find airtimes at outdoorchannel.com/wardens.

