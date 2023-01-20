OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions.

The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.

Without one, OSF says you don’t receive personalized care and could experience long wait times in a walk-in clinic.

“Part of the preventative medicine component is making sure that you stay healthy. Your family doctor has that relationship with your primary care provider that you can help attain goals to stay healthy,” said Trisha Wickman, a nurse practitioner at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF says it’s important to find a provider you’re comfortable with and it may require visiting different doctors.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.