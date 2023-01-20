Noquemanon Ski Marathon prepares for record participants
The ski marathon’s director said Thursday’s snowfall was a welcome sight
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 25th year of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and it’s shaping up to be the largest one yet. The event takes place January 27 and 28. The marathon’s race director stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how they’re preparing and the need for volunteers.
