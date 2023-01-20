Michigan Tech University prepares for food-themed Winter Carnival 2023

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With students back and lots of snow on the ground, Michigan Tech University (MTU) is preparing for its annual Winter Carnival.

The event has been a university tradition for 101 years and has been organized by the Blue Key National Honors Society (BKNHS) since 1934.

“This year’s theme is Tasty Foods for Wintery Moods,” said MTU BKNHS President Joe Dlugos. “We were trying to look back at past years. We have all of our records of all our past themes, and we wanted to look back and see what’s different, what’s new, what haven’t we done before, and food hasn’t been done.”

Many long-time favorite events will return this year including broomball, curling, dog-sled racing and the coronation of the Winter Carnival queen.

The university is also preparing for its all-night snow sculpting event on Feb. 8, the first night of the carnival.

What shape those statues will take is being kept under wraps.

“All I can say is that they should look gorgeous and really great and creative food-themed statues,” said MTU BKNHS State Chair Jessica Gadbury. “The orgs have come up with some really awesome ideas this year and I’m really excited to see them come to life.”

The society is also planning to expand the available exterior vendors at the carnival this year.

“We’re going to try and get some restaurants as well as some food trucks to vend this year,” continued Dlugos. “Kind of to go along with the food theme and see if we want to keep doing that for future years to come.”

The society says they hope to have four to five vendors participate and be present during the all-night build.

For a full schedule of all upcoming Winter Carnival events and their locations, check out the event’s page by clicking here.

