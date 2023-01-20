Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children.

The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market.

Marquette lions club president Mary Rule said screenings can identify often hidden eye problems.

“We’ve been told numerous times by parents that they were given, by this screening, a report that encouraged them to seek an eye exam,” said Rule. “They found out that there was something going on with their children’s eyes that they had no idea about.”

Screenings take less than a minute and are contact free.

Click here for more information about Project KidSight and click here for more information about Marquette Lions Club.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.