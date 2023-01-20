Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

Lions Club gives eye screenings with "Project KidSight"
Lions Club gives eye screenings with "Project KidSight"(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children.

The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market.

Marquette lions club president Mary Rule said screenings can identify often hidden eye problems.

“We’ve been told numerous times by parents that they were given, by this screening, a report that encouraged them to seek an eye exam,” said Rule. “They found out that there was something going on with their children’s eyes that they had no idea about.”

Screenings take less than a minute and are contact free.

Click here for more information about Project KidSight and click here for more information about Marquette Lions Club.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, was charged with criminal sexual conduct charges while in jail for first...
New information released on sexual assault charge filed against Hancock man in jail for murder
snow
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
Marquette County Sheriff
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black...
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
NWS winter storm warnings taking effect early Thursday morning, with widespread heavy snow and...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. before the weekend -- heavy snow, whiteouts