January 1/19/2023 Winter Storm Recap

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Thursday a winter storm brought very difficult travel conditions and plenty of snow. An upper-level area of low pressure along

with a system at the surface tracked through the Lower Peninsula. It brought in a swath of snow starting Thursday morning and

continuing through the afternoon. Moderate to heavy intensities were reported in the southern, central, and eastern counties of the

U.P. Most of the snow fell in the central counties with amounts ranging from 10-13″.

