‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers

From left to right: Garrett McDonald, Gavin LaMarche and Jeff Stenson.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice.

“It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.

The MSP’s Gladstone Post has three new troopers: Garrett McDonald, Jeff Stenson and Gavin LaMarche.

“Going into office-type jobs never appealed to me so I wanted a challenge and I know MSP is the best,” said Stenson.

“I’m most excited to be able to serve my community and all the opportunity there is out there,” said LaMarche.

Stenson and LaMarche are from Gladstone McDonald is from Kalamazoo. They went to the MSP Academy in June to begin the 20-week training. They say the mental aspect is the toughest.

“It’s very challenging. There’s a lot of hard times at the academy but you kind of just forget about that and remember the good things,” said Stenson.

In the academy, the recruits go through physical training, tests and even driving exams - all to make them better police officers.

“It was everything you’d expect from an academy, but there’s stuff you don’t expect. Overall, it was good,” said McDonald.

All three of these men went to the academy looking for a career and they arrived at the Gladstone Post in November.

“I was at a point in my life where I was working a job I didn’t like, and I was coming around the age of 21 and I talked to family members in law enforcement. They all told me to go this route,” said McDonald.

“They’ve been really accepting here at the post, and I like that a lot. And hopefully retiring one day and looking back at it and say I made a great choice in joining the MSP,” said Stenson.

“It’s great. It’s nice to be able to work in the community you grew up in,” said LaMarche.

For now, to help increase recruitment, the MSP is allowing recruits to request which post they want to work at. But placement isn’t guaranteed.

To learn more about becoming a trooper, click here.

