Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch

A semi on its side on the side of the road.
A semi on its side on the side of the road.(Craig Lancour)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered.

“Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be dragging bottom. There is so much snow it’s hard to turn at times,” said Sheriff Ed Oswald of Delta County.

First responders were backed up with calls of vehicles in the ditch across Delta County. Some people even lost their windshield wipers.

“You can’t see. Get off the road, preferably on a side road or somewhere safe,” said Sheriff Oswald.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office recommended people stay home, but use caution if they needed to leave.

“A lot of things have been canceled today. Many events have been. I would just ask, stay safe, stay off the road,” said Sheriff Oswald.

When you’re driving in bad conditions, remember first responders are on the side of the road helping people. The sheriff recommends driving slowly to avoid hitting them.

“Visibility is very low. So keep that in mind. Just wait a while, maybe visibility gets better. The plows get a chance to catch up,” said Sheriff Oswald.

Sheriff Oswald says Delta County saw a lot of snow in a short amount of time. It’s something the banana belt isn’t used to.

According to the NWS, Escanaba received 10.5 inches of snow on Thursday.

