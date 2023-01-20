Dylan Grenier’s fentanyl posession case moves to circuit court

Inside the courtroom.
Inside the courtroom.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County District Court judge found probable cause for Dylan Grenier’s three charges. He was charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and maintaining a drug vehicle.

“My client is pleased that the facts were developed that give us a reason to be optimistic that there could be a motion to suppress the file, heard by the court,” said Trenton Stupak, the defense attorney. “If his constitutional rights were violated, the proper remedy would be to suppress all evidence seized.”

Grenier was pulled over in Escanaba on Dec. 20 for a burnt-out headlight. His vehicle matched the description of a car police officers were on the lookout for. The officer who stopped him called a narcotics dog to search the vehicle and they found fentanyl.

“Your honor, I do believe the matter of burden of probable cause,” said Lauren Wickman, the Delta County prosecuting attorney in her closing remarks. “The number of pills alone throughout is indicative of beyond personal use.”

Grenier’s case now goes to the circuit court for a pre-trial.

