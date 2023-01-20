DNR continues to clear the way for UP winter fishing access

DSC_7790 An ice fisherman enjoys the sunshine and warmth on a sunny morning on the Lake...
DSC_7790 An ice fisherman enjoys the sunshine and warmth on a sunny morning on the Lake Superior ice on Munising Bay in Alger County.(John Pepin | Michigan Department of Natural R)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing a successful program to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations.

Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities in the U.P. are available consistently during snow conditions.

The 25 locations – situated across nine of the U.P.’s 15 counties – are DNR boating access sites managed for recreational boating.

The DNR enters into agreements with partners to plow the access sites for the winter.

According to a press release from the DNR, an evaluation takes place each spring to assess several things, including how often the plowed sites are used and whether damage occurs to the access ramps.

Locations to have boating access sites plowed this winter include:

  • Baraga County: Vermilac Lake, Silver River
  • Chippewa County: Conley Point
  • Delta County: Little Bay de Noc (Kipling, Ford River)
  • Dickinson County: Lake Louise
  • Iron County: Indian Lake, Swan Lake, Lake Mary, Lake Emily, Lake Ellen
  • Keweenaw County: Gratiot Lake, Lake Medora, Lake Bailey
  • Luce County: Little Lake Harbor, Kak’s Lake, Big Manistique Lake
  • Mackinac County: South Manistique Lake, North Manistique Lake, Milakokia Lake and Millecoquins Lake
  • Marquette County: Lake Michigamme, Greenwood Reservoir, Johnson Lake, Big Shag Lake, East Bass Lake
  • Schoolcraft County: Big Spring Landing

For more information on places to fish in Michigan, visit the DNR’s webpage at: Michigan.gov/Fishing.

