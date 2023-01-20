Dickinson County law enforcement officers train on ‘Project Lifesaver’ equipment

“Project Lifesaver” provides radio trackers to those with cognitive disabilities that are prone to wandering.
The equipment uses radio transmitters and receivers
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County law enforcement officers received training for “Project Lifesaver.” The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the program in December.

“Project Lifesaver” provides radio trackers to those with cognitive disabilities that are prone to wandering. Officers from all Dickinson County police departments learned about the program and how to use the radio frequency transmitters. The instructor said this training will save lives.

“The average time for a search for an Alzheimer’s patient is six to nine hours. We can now complete a search with one or two officers, instead of 400 to 600 people in our search. We can find a person with two officers in less than 30 minutes,” said Sara McCormick, Wood County Wisconsin Deputy Sheriff and instructor.

Within the next month, the sheriff’s department expects to give out its first receiver, which is worn as a bracelet by a patient. McCormick said if you have questions about the project, contact your local sheriff’s office.

