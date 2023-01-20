A cooler & quiet stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light lake effect snow showers gradually taper off this morning in the north and central areas of the U.P. The winter storm system is lifting into Canada and behind it slightly cooler air will move in. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal this weekend through next week. Next Mondy night into Tuesday a cold front quickly swings through with some light scattered snow showers. Then, towards the end of next, a disturbance could bring a round of scattered snow. Otherwise, the pattern will be a bit quieter.

Today: Few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow in the evening

>Highs: Upper 20s

Tuesday: Few scattered snow showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper teens- low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s

Thursday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens- low 20s

