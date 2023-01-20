Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year.

Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together.

Brookridge kicked off its campaign Thursday with a Speedy Connections event. Folks joined the Brookridge crew for wine, snacks and networking.

Brookridge officials said residents appreciate staying connected to the Marquette community.

“Keeping our residents connected, keeping our staff connected, and building out those relationships is just a really good thing to kick off the year,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director.

Next month, Brookridge will host Zumba with cocktails as part of its All Together Now campaign.

