Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign

Brookridge's Speedy Connections event
Brookridge's Speedy Connections event(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year.

Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together.

Brookridge kicked off its campaign Thursday with a Speedy Connections event. Folks joined the Brookridge crew for wine, snacks and networking.

Brookridge officials said residents appreciate staying connected to the Marquette community.

“Keeping our residents connected, keeping our staff connected, and building out those relationships is just a really good thing to kick off the year,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director.

Next month, Brookridge will host Zumba with cocktails as part of its All Together Now campaign.

