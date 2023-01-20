Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

Al Quaal hill
Al Quaal hill(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season.

City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.

Due to an agreement between the city and the labor force, a seasonal employee for the hill is defined only as a person attending college. Despite tow rope operations being closed, however, Cugini said the hill is open for people to bring their families and sled.

“Any family member, resident or community member who wants to take their children out to go sledding can use that hill. They just won’t have adults working on the tow rope to provide a way up,” he said.

Cugini said he will be working to change the definition of a seasonal employee so the they can widen the hiring pool and have the tow rope operating in the future.

