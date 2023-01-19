Young’s in Iron River to host 5th annual ‘Winterfest’ Saturday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Young’s in Iron River will host its 5th annual “Winterfest.” The free event started as a way for the nonprofit organization to interact with the community.

For the first time in four years, the dog sled rides return. Staff said a staple of the event is the horse-drawn wagon rides. Community members can also rent outdoor equipment for free during the event.

“The most important thing is there is something for all ages,” said Jason Smedlund, Young’s marketing director. “We have kids’ arts and crafts, games, face painting and cribbage tournaments. Alpha Michigan Brewing Company will be here taking over our taps. We will have eight great craft brews on tap for people to enjoy.”

The event is free to attend. The dog sled rides and horse-drawn carriage rides cost $5 per person and children five and under are free. The event is Saturday starting at 10 a.m. CT and continues all day.

