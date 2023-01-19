WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A winter storm will track south of the U.P. today. It’ll bring a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It starts this morning and continues through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette county. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.

Today: Widespread moderate to heavy snow with breezy conditions

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Morning lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal with isolated snow in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal with isolated snow in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow showers during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance for snow showers

>Highs: Mid 20s

