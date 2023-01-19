Western UP sees busy snowmobile season despite changing weather

Snowmobile Season
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - If you are around Lake Gogebic, you can spot both snowmobiles and ice shanties on the ice.

Casey Yesney is the owner of Lake Gogebic Motel and Sled Rentals in Bergland. He said the town has seen a busy snowmobile season.

“They [snowmobilers] are mostly coming from other parts of the Midwest like Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin,” Yesney said. “We’re seeing high traffic, especially from Illinois.”

Yesney also helps groom 151 miles around Lake Gogebic. He said there is a surprising amount of snow.

“The trails are really good this year,” Yesney said. “With the fluctuating temperatures, it’s holding up. We have a large amount of snow that is making everything work.”

Meanwhile, in Bessemer, the Gogebic Range Trail Authority said the trails are softer than normal.

“We got a 20-34-inch base on the trails, so I’m not worried about the snow base,” Gogebic Range Trail Authority Vice President and Trail Boss Jerry Nezworski said. “But they are soft right now from all the rain we had. We need it to get cold.”

However, the trails are still seeing many snowmobilers.

“We’ve had anywhere I from 15,000 to 25,000 sleds that have come through the area,” Nezworski said. “That’s from Christmas to New Year’s.”

Both Nezworski and Yesney said they hope the last few months of winter bring more snow and colder temperatures.

