The UPside - Jan. 16, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that.

Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.

The Marquette Alternative High School class isn’t the only group of students involved. Elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools from Marquette, Negaunee, and Ishpeming all take part. This year they raised 6,800 pairs of socks, bringing the eleven-year total to over 47,000 pairs of socks.

For organizing a sock drive and putting so many socks on the feet of people who need them, Rock the Socks is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

